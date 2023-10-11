Abhishek Joined Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Meet Virtually, Thanks To Aishwarya: 'Wifey Showing Me'

Abhishek Bachchan shared the image. (Courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan was MIA from his father Amitabh Bachchan's birthday eve celebrations. Big B turns 81 today. As per reports, Abhishek was away on a shoot, but his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, ensured that he was virtually present to witness the scene outside their home, Jalsa. In a video, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), we can see Aishwarya and Navya Naveli Nanda recording the scene on their phones as the legendary actor greets his fans. Replying to the video, Abhishek wrote, “Yup, wifey showing me what's going on.” We also get a glimpse of Aaradhya in the clip. The text attached to the clip read, "You can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya [Naveli Nanda] and Aaradhya [Bachchan] in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as Sr Bachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come!"

Check it out here:

Yup, wifey showing me what's going on. ???? — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) October 10, 2023

On his 81st birthday today, Amitabh Bachchan received heartwarming wishes from daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta shared a collage from the midnight birthday celebration. The photographs showcased Shweta giving a tight hug to her father. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." Check out Shweta Bachchan's post here:

Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped some glimpses from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday eve celebrations on Instagram Stories. The image featured Amitabh Bachchan posing with wife Jaya Bachchan, grandson Agastya Nanda, granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya. "Happy Birthday, Nana,” Navya captioned the post.

In another entry, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a goofy image with Big B and accompanied it with a heart emoji. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Moving ahead, Big B is gearing up for the release of Ganapath. He co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the film. Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in Kalki 2898 AD alongside his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. The superstar also has Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84 lined up.