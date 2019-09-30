Amitabh Bachchan's ROFL Post On 3G And 4G Connections Will Leave You In Splits

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to amaze us with his epic sense of humour and his recent tweet proves it again. On Sunday, the superstar tickled his fans' funny bone by joking about cellular network connections and it wouldn't be wrong to say that his post will definitely leave you in splits. Sharing the joke, Big B wrote in Hindi: "Humare bachpan mein 3G, 4G, 5G nahi hote the. Sirf Guru G aur Pita G, Mata G hote the. Ek hi thappad mein network aa jaata tha." LOL! Tweeting the hilarious post, he captioned it: "This can be justified." Take a look his post, which is going crazy viral on social media.

T 3302 - .. this can be justified .. pic.twitter.com/0qezkkM97L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 28, 2019

Big B's fans on Twitter flooded his post with comments such as "Totally relatable" and "100 percent true." One user wrote: "Wahi saccha coverage dene wala G tha sir."

This is so true — RAKHI OBEROI MALIK (@titli29) September 28, 2019

vahi sachcha aur coverage dene wala G tha sir. — A D Golwalkar (@A_D_G13) September 28, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour, this year. Expressing gratitude towards the selection for the honour, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he is "deeply grateful and most humbled." Without any mention of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "There is a paucity of words searching a response... for the generosity of words that pour in... I am but deeply grateful and most humbled... my sincerest gratitude."

T 3298 - There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..



pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

On the work front, Big B currently hosts the 13th season of television show Kaun Banega Crorepati. His last Bollywood film is Badla. Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting line-up of films - Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo. His upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will open in theatres on October 2.

