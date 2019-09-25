Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Amitabh Bachchan 'Deeply Grateful And Humbled'

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Badla (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights "My sincerest gratitude," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan "There is a paucity of words searching a response," Big B added Abhishek and Shweta celebrated the big news with adorable posts

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was announced on Tuesday evening, hours after which, the 76-year-old actor tweeted he is "deeply grateful and most humbled" to have been chosen for the honour. "There is a paucity of words searching a response... for the generosity of words that pour in... I am but deeply grateful and most humbled... my sincerest gratitude," Mr Bachchan tweeted without any mention of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. During the course of his illustrious career, the legendary actor has won as many as four Best Actor National Awards for his performances in films like Agneepath (1990), Black (2005), Paa (2009) and Piku (2015). Mr Bachchan's list of accolades also includes Padma Shri (1984), Padma Bhushan (2001) and Padma Vibhushan (2015).

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here.

T 3298 - There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..



.. pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek and daughter Shweta celebrated Big B's Dadasaheb Phalke Award with adorable posts on social media. "Overjoyed and so, so proud," wrote Abhishek while Shweta added: "Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears and general hysteria!"

This year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award was announced by union minister Prakash Javadekar, moments after which, Dadasaheb Phalke Award jury member Asha Bhosle congratulated Big B with these words: "As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji on his getting this prestigious award." Congratulatory messages also poured in from the likes of Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this Prestigious Award — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 24, 2019

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour in cinema and it is handed out at the National Film Award ceremony every year. The National Film Award winners for this year were announced in August and the ceremony is expected to be held in the National Capital sometime soon.

Amitabh Bachchan currently appears on TV as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Last seen in Badla, Mr Bachchan has an interesting line-up of films - Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.