Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Is 'Overjoyed'

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were photographed at an event.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan couldn't be more "proud" of him. The 76-year-old actor has been selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - on Tueaday. "Proud Son" Abhishek Bachchan's excitement spilled onto social media as shared a congratulatory post for his father on Tuesday night, in which he wrote that he is "overjoyed" about his father's achievements. Re-tweeting union minister Prakash Javadekar's post, in which he announced the big news, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Overjoyed and so, so proud." Filmmaker Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor among others also congratulated Mr Bachchan on Twitter (more on that later).

Karan Johar was among the first ones to congratulate Big B on Twitter. "The most inspiring legend of Indian cinema! He is a bona-fide rockstar! I am honoured and proud to be in the era of Amitabh Bachchan. The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Amitabh Bachchan!" read his tweet.

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchanhttps://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

"There is no mention of Indian cinema without this legend! He has redefined cinema with every role and deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions!" tweeted Anil Kapoor, who has co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Darna Zaroori Hai and Armaan .

There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAwardhttps://t.co/sBJ7aHlGCI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

"No one deserves this more! Amitabh Bachchan sir, heartiest congratulations! Am thrilled to bits!" wrote Riteish Deshmukh, who has worked with Big B in Rann.

No one deserves this more!!!! @SrBachchan Sir, heartiest congratulations!!!! Am thrilled to bits!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward -this is an honour for every #AmitabhBachchan Fan including me - Thank you @PrakashJavdekar ji - https://t.co/3Z9YvOJYz6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 24, 2019

Singer Asha Bhosle, who is part of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award jury, also congratulated Amitabh Bachchan and tweeted: "As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this prestigious award."

As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this Prestigious Award — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 24, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan has also won four National Film Awards for Best Actor through his 50-year long career span. He last won the award for his 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan currently hosts the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati .

