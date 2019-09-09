Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Vivek Oberoi, Raveena Tandon And Others Celebrate PV Sindhu. See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek at PV Sindhu's felicitation event.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu was felicitated at a ceremony in Mumbai for her recent victory at 2019 BWF World Championship, which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, Suresh Oberoi and his son Vivek, Jeetendra, Raai Laxmi, Raveena Tandon and Bhumika Chawla. PV Sindhu looked nice in an embellished outfit as she mingled with Bollywood celebrities, who turned up to cheer for her. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek lead the celeb roll call. They were joined by Subrata Roy's son Seemanto for the photo-ops.

PV Sindhu looked nice in an embellished outfit.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek posed with Seemanto Roy.

The Bachchans also bumped into actor Suresh Oberoi and his actor son Vivek Oberoi, who was recently criticised for sharing a distasteful meme featuring Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom the Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... actor reportedly dated in the early 2000s.

Here are pictures of the Bachchans and the Oberois at the event:

Abhishek greets Vivek Oberoi on the red carpet.

Amitabh Bachchan and Suresh Oberoi at the event.

Actress Raveena Tandon, Bhumika Chawla and Raai Laxmi also attended the felicitation ceremony. Raveena Tandon looked lovely in royal blue while Raai Laxmi, known for her roles in films like Julie 2 and Kanchana: Muni 2, gave her saree a quirky twist. Bhumika Chawla, last seen in 2019 film Khamoshi, wore a fail-safe black outfit.

Celebs at PV Sindhu's feliciation ceremony.

We also spotted actor Jeetendra arriving for the ceremony with his grandson Laksshya - son of Tusshar Kapoor. Laksshya appeared to be slightly bothered by the photographers' incessant clicking but he managed to strike a pose identical to his grandfather.

Jeetendra photographed with grandson Laksshya.

Sanjay Khan, Raj Babbar and his wife Nadira, Anup Soni and his wife Juhi Babbar, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and his actress wife Kiran Juneja were among the other attendees.

