PV Sindhu's Pick To Play Her In Biopic? Deepika Padukone (Of Course)

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights The biopic will be produced by actor Sonu Sood PV "The makers would take the final decision," said PV Sindhu "I trust their decision," she added

Ever since the reports of a biopic being made on badminton champion PV Sindhu surfaced, a lot of names have been popping up for the lead actress but the cast has not been finalised as of now. However, PV Sindhu does have a name in mind, who she thinks could perfectly fit her shoes. Here's a hint - the actress is a former Badminton player. No points for guessing - it is none other than Deepika Padukone. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, when PV Sindhu was asked which actress would she like to portray her on screen, the 24-year-old took the name of the "Padmaavat" actress. "Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then the makers would take the final decision and I trust their decision," PV Sindhu told Hindustan Times.

The biopic will be produced by actor Sonu Sood. When PV Sindhu was asked about the speculations around Akshay Kumar playing the role of her coach Pullela Gopichand in the film, she said that as of now she isn't aware of the development and that she would get a better idea after meeting the film's producer Sonu Sood. "I don't know much about it at the moment. Once I meet Sonu Sood, I will get more clarity. Much like others, I am also looking forward to the film," she said.

To be honest, we wouldn't be surprised if Deepika Padukone is zeroed in for the project. The actress' love for sports is multi-faceted. For starters, before making it big in Bollywood, she was a National level Badminton player, just like her father Prakash Padukone. That's not it, her sister Anisha Padukone is a golfer.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Roma Dev in the 2020 sports drama '83.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.