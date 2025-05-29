Amitabh Bachchan Buys Fourth Property In Ayodhya Worth Rs 40 Crore: Report

Amitabh Bachchan has made another major real estate investment in Ayodhya. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor has purchased a 25,000 square feet plot in the city for Rs 40 crore.

What

This marks his fourth property acquisition in Ayodhya in the past year.

The newly acquired land is reportedly located near a premium real estate project named 'Sarayu', where Big B had previously invested.

Background

This latest purchase comes just days after Amitabh Bachchan invested Rs 10 crore each in a real estate company owned by Bollywood producer Anand Pandit.

As per Mint, Big B had earlier bought a 5,372 square feet plot in Ayodhya before the Ram Temple inauguration last year. He reportedly paid Rs 4.54 crore for it.

He has also invested Rs 14.5 crore in the Sarayu project and acquired a 54,000 square feet plot that was registered under the name of his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's trust. Reports state that he plans to build a memorial for his father on that land.

The veteran actor has shown a keen interest in real estate over the past year. Along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, he bought 10 apartments last year worth a total of Rs 25 crore.

Actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan had declared the couple's total assets last year as part of her election affidavit. The couple's combined assets were valued at Rs 1,578 crore, with Rs 849.11 crore in movable property and Rs 729.77 crore in immovable property. These numbers may have changed since the declaration.

Amitabh Bachchan also recently sold a duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs 83 crore. As reported by the Times of India, he had purchased the property in 2021 for Rs 31 crore.

In A Nutshell

Amitabh Bachchan has purchased his fourth property in Ayodhya, a 25,000 sq ft plot worth Rs 40 crore-marking another major real estate investment in the city. This follows earlier investments, including land near the Sarayu project, a memorial plot for his father, and a pre-Ram Temple inauguration purchase.