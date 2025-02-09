Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic "Time To Go" Post Leaves Fans Worried

On the professional front, the veteran actor is currently hosting the 16th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic "Time To Go" Post Leaves Fans Worried
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan recently left his fans both puzzled and concerned after sharing a cryptic tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The 82-year-old actor posted a brief message: "T 5281--time to go..." 

The tweet, which provided little context, quickly sparked a wave of concern among his fanbase, with many speculating it could signal his retirement, health problems or even a farewell.

Fans flooded the comments, with some expressing concern, asking, "Sir, take care... you are an inspiration to many people." Another commented, "Wherever you go, be happy always..." Several others voiced their emotional concerns, writing, "Dear Amitabh sir, your tweet feels personal. Wishing you good health and well-being."

However, some fans attempted to alleviate the tension by suggesting that Big B's tweet might simply mean he was signing off for the day after a long one.

This cryptic post came just days after Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his son Abhishek's 49th birthday. 

On the professional front, the veteran actor is currently hosting the 16th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Amitabh Bachchan, Big B
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.