Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic "Time To Go" Post Leaves Fans Worried

Amitabh Bachchan recently left his fans both puzzled and concerned after sharing a cryptic tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The 82-year-old actor posted a brief message: "T 5281--time to go..."

The tweet, which provided little context, quickly sparked a wave of concern among his fanbase, with many speculating it could signal his retirement, health problems or even a farewell.

Fans flooded the comments, with some expressing concern, asking, "Sir, take care... you are an inspiration to many people." Another commented, "Wherever you go, be happy always..." Several others voiced their emotional concerns, writing, "Dear Amitabh sir, your tweet feels personal. Wishing you good health and well-being."

However, some fans attempted to alleviate the tension by suggesting that Big B's tweet might simply mean he was signing off for the day after a long one.

T 5281 - time to go .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 7, 2025

This cryptic post came just days after Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his son Abhishek's 49th birthday.

On the professional front, the veteran actor is currently hosting the 16th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

