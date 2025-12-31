"Never Been A Better Time To Be Young In India: Kumar Mangalam Birla On <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i>

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, appeared on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, where he shared his thoughts on India's economic rise and his personal journey.

In a candid conversation, Birla spoke about India's increasing global influence, calling the country the fastest-growing large economy in the world. He expressed awe at the pace of change, noting that it would have been hard to imagine, early in his career, that India would one day overtake Japan economically.

"There has never been a better time to be young, to be an Indian, and to be in India," Birla remarked.

The conversation also touched on a pivotal moment in Birla's early life. After graduating, he wanted to pursue an MBA abroad. However, his father, the late Aditya Birla, insisted that he first qualify as a Chartered Accountant (CA). Without this, his father told him, there would be no place for him in the family business.

Kumar Mangalam Birla recalled, "My father clearly said, 'If you don't become a CA, there's no place for you in this office.' I went to my grandfather, a little teary-eyed, asking for help. He said he couldn't intervene and told me to complete it myself. When I asked my mother, she said, 'You have to do it, whether with tears or with a smile.'"

Kumar Mangalam Birla's candid words even surprised Amitabh Bachchan.

This experience, Birla said, taught him that professional credibility must be earned - and that there are no shortcuts.

This episode is special, as it's rare to see a prominent businessman share such personal stories on TV. This season has also featured celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Diljit Dosanjh, Farhan Akhtar, Rishabh Shetty, Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday, all of whom shared entertaining and humorous moments with Big B.