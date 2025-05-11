Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Silence After Series Of Cryptic Blank X Posts, Calls Operation Sindoor "Brilliant"

Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning, ending a nearly three-week streak of posting only blank updates.

The megastar returned with a long and emotional note in Hindi, in which he wrote about the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and praised India's precision strike Operation Sindoor on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He began his post by recounting the harrowing Pahalgam incident of April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, including one from Nepal. The 82-year-old narrated the event from the perspective of a woman who witnessed her husband being killed by a terrorist at point-blank range.

The actor wrote in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "While celebrating the holidays, that demon dragged an innocent husband and wife outside. He stripped the husband naked, and after fulfilling his so-called religious duty, when he started shooting him, the wife, falling to her knees and crying, pleaded again and again, 'Don't kill my husband.' But that cowardly demon, with extreme cruelty, shot her husband - making her a widow. When the wife cried out, 'Kill me too!' the demon said, 'No! Go and tell '....'!' At that moment, thinking of the daughter's state of mind, a line from revered Babuji's poem came to mind: It was as if the daughter went to '.' and said: 'I carry the ashes of the funeral pyre in my hands, yet the world asks me for sindoor - (A line by Babuji) And '.' gave her the sindoor!!! OPERATION SINDOOR!!! Jai Hind Jai Hind to the Indian Army You shall never stop; you shall never turn back; you shall never bow down. Take the oath, take the oath, take the oath! Path of Fire! Path of Fire! Path of Fire!!! (sic)."

The Hindi tweet roughly translates to an emotionally charged tribute in which Bachchan reflected on the pain of loss and the symbolic importance of the military's response, calling the strike "Operation Sindoor." He closed the post with a salute to the Indian Army: "Jai Hind Jai Hind Ki Sena."

छुट्टियाँ मानते हुए, उस राक्षस ने, निर्दोष पति पत्नी को बाहर खींच कर, पति को नग्न कर, उसके धर्म की पूर्ति करने के बाद , उसे जब गोली मारने लगा, तो पत्नी ने, घुटने पे गिर कर, रो रो अनुरोध करने के बाद भी, की उसके पति को न मारो ; उसके पति को उस बुज़दिल राक्षस ने, बेहद… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 10, 2025

Big B's last tweet before this was posted on April 22, just before the Pahalgam attack. Over the past 20 days, he had only posted blank updates accompanied by a number, which he typically uses to organise his posts on X. He never addressed the reason behind his silence, leaving followers speculating.

With his latest post, Amitabh Bachchan joins a growing list of Bollywood stars-including Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, and Emraan Hashmi - who have expressed their grief over the Pahalgam attack and lauded the government's retaliatory action on May 7, which reportedly destroyed nine terror sites.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) from both India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire. All firing and military operations on land, in the air, and at sea between the two nations were to halt from 5 pm on Saturday. After nearly three hours, Pakistan violated the ceasefire and attacked at India's multiple locations including Srinagar and others.