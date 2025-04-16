Amitabh Bachchan Highlights The Need For Moral Education In The New Generation

Amitabh Bachchan, in his recent blog, shared profound reflections on values, discipline, time, and the indomitable human spirit. The legendary actor underscored the importance of sanskaar (values) in shaping the younger generation's understanding of life and the world around them.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Each learning is a day lived .. from the young, new, this GEN, from any other Gen .. a learning exemplifying the worth of its value. Value seems to convey a material being...no not that value. Values are also what life brings that we apply or believe to be the ethical and considered norm."

The megastar added, "Sanskaar...the inborn power of faculty, a refinement an adorning, the conduct of the 'how' and 'when' and 'where'. Sanskaar lives an eternal life, it breathes endlessly to the very end of existence, not merely of the human but of all being , including the space hemispheric surround."

Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about the essence of time and highlighted a contradiction many people face, which is procrastination. He shared that when time is limited, more work tends to get done. However, when time seems abundant, procrastination often sets in.

"When there is paucity of time...strangely the maximum work gets accomplished. When no paucity of time , work never even gets a start. And that is the condition one finds oneself in, 'Aah we have tomorrow , so shall do it in the morrow' and the 'morrow never comes..." he wrote.

Mentioning his struggles, Amitabh Bachchan admitted that he is also a "victim of time in hand", but trying to win "work upon" his problems.

"Will shall be the strength. And that is the strength I work upon. Love and strength to all..." he concluded.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.