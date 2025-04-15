Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan Asks For Help To Increase X Followers, Internet Wants A Post With Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, alongside superstar Rajinikanth

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in an old picture

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on X, formerly known as Twitter. The actor enjoys 49 million followers on the microblogging site. 

In his recent post, Big B asked fans for suggestions to boost his follower count on X. He wrote, "Badi koshish kar rahe hain, lekin yeh 49 million followers ka number badh hi nahi raha hain. Koi upaay ho toh bataaiye (Trying really hard, but this 49 million followers count just isn't going up. If there's any solution, do let me know)."

The post garnered attention on social media, with several fans suggesting all sorts of quirky, creative and hilarious ideas to increase the follower count. 

A fan said, "Some honest tweets regarding the condition of health, education, and sanitation in India will get you twice as many followers. Give it a try." 

Another added, "Aap bhi twitter par kisi se beef karlo (You also have a fight with someone on Twitter)." 

There were quite a few hilarious takes like this one. “Sooryavansham live chala deejea sir ek din. 52M ho jayega. (Broadcast Sooryavansham live one day. Followers will be increase to 52 millions). #BrandHeeraThakur." 

A user even suggested Amitabh Bachchan post a video of him reprimanding his wife, Jaya Bachchan. 

In a follow-up post, Amitabh Bachchan thanked everyone for their unique ideas. He wrote, "Dhanyavaad un sabaka jinhonen madad ke kayi example bataye, ki followers kaise badha sakate hain. Kshama chaahata hoon - ek bhi kaam nahin aaya. (Thanks to all who gave so many examples of how to increase followers. Sorry – not a single one worked)."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, alongside superstar Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

