Amitabh Bachchan Asks For Help To Increase X Followers, Internet Wants A Post With Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on X, formerly known as Twitter. The actor enjoys 49 million followers on the microblogging site.

In his recent post, Big B asked fans for suggestions to boost his follower count on X. He wrote, "Badi koshish kar rahe hain, lekin yeh 49 million followers ka number badh hi nahi raha hain. Koi upaay ho toh bataaiye (Trying really hard, but this 49 million followers count just isn't going up. If there's any solution, do let me know)."

T 5347 - बड़ी कोशिश कर रहे हैं, लेकिन ये 49M followers का नंबर बढ़ ही नहीं रहा है ।

कोई उपाय हो तो बताइए !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2025

The post garnered attention on social media, with several fans suggesting all sorts of quirky, creative and hilarious ideas to increase the follower count.

A fan said, "Some honest tweets regarding the condition of health, education, and sanitation in India will get you twice as many followers. Give it a try."

Some honest tweets regarding the condition of health,education, and sanitation in India will get you twice as many followers. Give it a try. — Mini???? (@Minniie_Mehra) April 13, 2025

Another added, "Aap bhi twitter par kisi se beef karlo (You also have a fight with someone on Twitter)."

Sooryavansham live chala deejea sir ek din . 52M ho jayega . #BrandHeeraThakur — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) April 14, 2025

There were quite a few hilarious takes like this one. “Sooryavansham live chala deejea sir ek din. 52M ho jayega. (Broadcast Sooryavansham live one day. Followers will be increase to 52 millions). #BrandHeeraThakur."

A user even suggested Amitabh Bachchan post a video of him reprimanding his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya ji ko fatkar lagate koi video post kijiye.... Number apne aap badhega. — सृष्टि  (@ShrishtySays) April 14, 2025

In a follow-up post, Amitabh Bachchan thanked everyone for their unique ideas. He wrote, "Dhanyavaad un sabaka jinhonen madad ke kayi example bataye, ki followers kaise badha sakate hain. Kshama chaahata hoon - ek bhi kaam nahin aaya. (Thanks to all who gave so many examples of how to increase followers. Sorry – not a single one worked)."

T 5348 - धन्यवाद उन सबका जिन्होनें मदद के कई example बताए, की फ़ॉलोवर्स कैसे बढ़ा सकते हैं ।

क्षमा चाहता हूँ - एक भी काम नहीं आया ???? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, alongside superstar Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.