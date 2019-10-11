Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Others Share Wishes And Memories

Amitabh Bachchan at his home in Juhu. (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Highlights 'I faint a little in my head every time I meet him,' says Karan Johar He directed Big B in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna KJo said that Amitabh Bachchan is his 'hugest inspiration'

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, members of the film fraternity shared several emotional, nostalgic and heart-warming messages for the actor. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, in which he described Amitabh Bachchan as his 'hugest inspiration' and recounted that he 'fainted the first time he worked with Big B.' Karan Johar has directed Amitabh Bachchan twice - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - but the actor's association with Dharma Productions dates back to the days when it was spearheaded by Yash Johar. Back then, Amitabh Bachchan gave Dharma Productions two blockbusters - Dostana and Agneepath.

"I was a 3 or 4-year-old when I began to realise the magnitude of the man... subsequently I had the privilege of growing up around him... I call him Amit uncle (with great pride...almost patting my back because I have the right to this familiarity) and he will always be like a father figure to me... I probably can never be entirely myself around him because that star-struck kid with big awestruck eyes every time he walked into a room has never ever left me... and never will... I fainted the First time I had to work him and am not sure things have changed even today... I faint a little in my head every time I meet him and then compose myself so I can play act serious filmmaker again," wrote Karan Johar, wishing Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

Take a look at his emotional post here:

Meanwhile, Esha Deol shared a picture of her daughter Radhya interacting with Amitabh Bachchan at Aaradhya's (daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) birthday party from November 2018. She wrote, "Happy birthday, Amit ji. We love you. PS: This is a throwback picture to November 2018... a beautiful moment captured where Radhya's saying namaste to Amit ji." Esha Deol is the daughter of Dharmendra with whom Amitabh Bachchan has made films like Sholay, Ram Balram and Chupke Chupke, among others.

Actor Farhan Akhtar shared a still from Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar, an iconic film, the script of which was co-written by Farhan's father Javed Akhtar with his then collaborator Salim Khan.

Take a look at how celebrities are wishing Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday on social media.

HAPPIEST BDAY SIR! May this year be bigger than the last and better than any other. Wish you all the health and happiness in the world. Love you sir @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/UwoTyd52cW — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 11, 2019

Wishing you a verrrryyyy happy birthday, dearest Amitji! Wishing you great health, great health and more great health... all the rest you have. Love you to the moon and back...@SrBachchan#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchanpic.twitter.com/ydBcu38SJI — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 11, 2019

Happy birthday Amitji @SrBachchan! So much love and respect for you. Lucky to be witness to your passion, discipline and craft. Wish you a healthy, happy and wondrous year ahead. All my love pic.twitter.com/IOFg969roX — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 11, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films are Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo. He's also hosting the ongoing 11th season of television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.