Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 46th Birthday Celebrations With Abhishek And Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who rang in her 46th birthday in Rome this year, gave us a sneak peek into her close-knit celebrations with her family. On Friday night, the Guru actress posted a stunning picture of herself along with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. For her special day, Aishwarya picked a pale pink gown, designed by NEDO couture, while Abhishek complemented her in a classic black suit. Aaradhya was dressed in a ruffled pink outfit and she looks super cute as she stands next to her parents.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an event to celebrate her 20 years of association with watch brand Longines in Rome. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan posted a series of stunning pictures of the actress on his Instagram profile on Friday. "Mia Principessa," he captioned the post.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's birthday greetings here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

The actress recently dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. She has also signed a film with Mani Ratnam, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). During a recent interview with news agency PTI, the actress confirmed the project and said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier worked with the filmmaker in films such as Iruvar, Guru and Raavan.

