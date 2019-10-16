Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil Dub Has An Aaradhya Connection

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Guess who loved the idea of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dubbing for Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil the most? Yes, her seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Speaking at a media interaction for the promotion of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that her daughter loved it that she has voiced the titular character and added, "Aaradhya and we loved Maleficent as a character," reports news agency PTI. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is the sequel to 2014 film Maleficent, which was a re-imagination of the tale of the Sleeping Beauty. Speaking about voicing a character played by another actor, Aishwarya said, "The idea of doing a voice-over than an actual performance delivered by another actor was interesting and unique. It all happened very quickly and suddenly. I surrendered to what I felt was some kind of divine push."

Apart from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has one confirmed project - a film with Mani Ratnam, with whom she has collaborated on Iruvar, Guru and Raavan. Of the Mani ratnam project, Aishwarya, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years."

At the media event, Aishwarya described herself as the 'alchemist for present day working women' and added, "I am very grateful that I kind of had the opportunity to be a bit of an alchemist in little changes and discoveries or the evolution of us as women in the present time in our work field. I don't want to question it."

Directed by Joachim Ronning, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which also stars Elle Fanning, is slated to release on October 18 in India, in English and Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)

