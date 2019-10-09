Dussehra 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Are Picture Perfect In White

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights 'Much warmth, love and happiness,' Aishwarya wrote for her Instafam Aaradhya is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recorded her customary festive picture on Instagram quite late on Dussehra but who's complaining? The 45-year-old actress shared a picture of herself with her daughter Aaradhya, both dressed in white - Aishwarya wore a chikankari suit while Aaradhya added colour to her look with a saffron leheriya dupatta. The mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable. Along with the picture, Aishwarya shared a Vijaya Dashami message for her Instafam, "Happy Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami to all. Much warmth, love and happiness... God Bless." The comments thread of Aishwarya's post was filled with happy festive messages for the Bachchan family.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's festive picture with daughter Aaradhya:

Aaradhya frequently features on Aishwarya's Instagram page and she accompanies her mother to most of her International events - latest being the Paris Fashion Week. Here's a picture of Aishwarya and her 'eternal angel' Aaradhya from Paris.

Aishwarya Rai is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, whose parents are actor couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek's elder sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an author. On the work front, the Bachchans are a busy lot - Abhishek is currently filming The Big Bull and Amazon web-series Breathe.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, last seen in Fanney Khan, is dubbing for Angelina Jolie for the Hindi version of upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Aishwarya hasn't announced her next project yet but she has reportedly signed a film each with Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap. She co-stars with Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's film.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.