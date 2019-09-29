Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Are Having A Blast At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya shared this adorable selfies (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Highlights Aishwarya is in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week She checked in on Instagram with an adorable selfies "My eternal angel," she captioned the photo with Aaradhya

Aaradhya Bachchan, who has been accompanying mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes since she was a baby, now joined the former beauty queen on her trip to Paris and trust us when we say this - the mother-daughter duo are having a blast in the City Of Love. Aishwarya and Aaradhya checked in from Paris with an adorable selfie on Instagram, which came with an even more adorable caption: "My eternal angel," the 45-year-old actress wrote for her daughter. In half a day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post garnered over 6 lakh likes and that's no surprise. Aishwarya is currently in the city as a brand ambassador for cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris and she has already stunned the Parisian fashionistas with her runway glam.

But first, here's how Aishwarya and Aaradhya are making memories in Paris.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance at the L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé show on Saturday in a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, which came with long sleeves and a trailing cape. Aishwarya, the queen of red carpets, styled her look with feathered heels and a dab of scarlet lipstick.

When in Paris, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also caught up with fellow L'Oreal brand ambassador Eva Longoria, who shared glimpses of their meeting on her Instagram story. The video is a snippet of Aishwarya and Eva's mutual admiration club. "We're reunited, here in Paris! I missed you so much," Eva says while Aishwarya added: "I love you." Eva also had this to ask Aishwarya: "Why do you get more beautiful? What is happening?" when the actress answered: "Look who's talking."

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan and has a film with Mani Ratnam in her line-up. She will also co-star with Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.