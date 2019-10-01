Trending: Designer Slams Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Week Look, Says 'Sack The Stylist'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Aishwarya walked the ramp for L'Oreal at the Paris Fashion Week She wore a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut last week, got a thumbs down for her look from designer Wendell Rodricks, who blamed the former Miss World's stylist for the final look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for several years now, walked the ramp for the make-up giant in a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble for their L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé show. Wendell Rodricks, a celebrated designer, shared pictures from Aishwarya's ramp walk on his Instagram page and said that the 'designer should be sacked. He wrote, "L'Oreal, you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make-up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month." Here's Wendell Rodricks review of Aishwarya's Paris Fashion Week debut:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, is a name to reckon with in Bollywood. Films apart, the 45-year-old actress has been a top choice for several designers to showcase their hero ensemble from latest collections during Indian and international fashion shows. She is a Cannes Film Festival regular, which she has been attending for L'Oreal for over a decade.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar. She has reportedly signed a film each with Mani Ratnam and Anurag Kashyap. Aishwarya is reportedly co-starring with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's film.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.