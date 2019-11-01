On 'Principessa' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday, Abhishek Bachchan's Dreamy Post

Aishwarya is currently in Rome with her family (courtesy bachchan)

Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Abhishek Bachchan made Aishwarya's 46th birthday extra special with an adorable wish on Instagram. The couple are currently in Rome with their daughter Aaradhya and looks like Abhishek added a little Italian touch to his birthday wish for Aishwarya. "Happy birthday, principessa," he wrote on Aishwarya's birthday greeting card, which is a stunning shot of the former beauty queen with the Roman cityscape in the backdrop. For the uninitiated, "principessa" is Italian for princess and all we can say is Aishwarya, dressed in a floor-sweeping gown, looked every bit like a fairy tale princess. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Roman holiday is a mix of work and vacation, which explains her red carpet like look from last evening, when she attended at event to celebrate her 20 years of association with watch brand Longines.

Here's Abhishek Bachchan's dreamy birthday wish for Aishwarya:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pale pink gown on her birthday evening is courtesy NEDO couture. Aishwarya, who styled her look with dewy make-up and wore her hair in soft waves, simply accessorised with a hand-picked watch from Longines' new collection Dolce Vita, whose launch event she's in Rome for.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's special birthday plans include touring the Vatican City, from where Abhishek Bachchan posted an early check in on the actress' birthday evening. As per a mid-day report, Abhishek has also zeroed in on an "exotic location" to celebrate Aishwarya's birthday.

Aishwarya, who flew into Rome earlier this week, turned heads at yet another Longines event recently, dressed up in a Ziad Germanos gown.

The Bachchan couple will also reportedly host a birthday party for their celebrity friends once back in the Maximum City. On the work front, Aishwarya and Abhishek will reunite on the big screen with Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun.

