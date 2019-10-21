Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Million Dollar Pic With Aaradhya Is Winning The Internet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights The picture has over 2 lakh likes on Instagram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan She dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest Instagram entry is too cute for our weak hearts. Why, you ask? Well is features the 45-year-old actress along with her daughter Aaradhya. In the oh-so-adorable photograph, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they pose for the camera. In the picture, Aaradhya can be seen wearing a printed white dress and she can be seen wearing a hairband. The picture was flooded with love from the actress' Instafam and over 2 lakh likes within a few hours. Comments like "super cute" and "adorable" were seen echoing in the comments section.

Check out the post here:

We simply love it when Aaradhya makes appearances on her mother's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the pictures of the mother-daughter duo here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

The actress recently dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. She has also signed a film with Mani Ratnam, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). During a recent interview with news agency PTI, the actress confirmed the project and said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier worked with the filmmaker in films such as Iruvar, Guru and Raavan.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.