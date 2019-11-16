Inside Aaradhya's Birthday Celebrations With Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya And Abhishek. See Pics

A glimpse of Aaradhya's birthday party. (Image courtesy: amit_AishGang)

Highlights Aaradhya celebrated her 8th birthday on Saturday Karan Johar also attended the party with his kids Riteish Deshmukh arrived at the party with his family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan hosted a special birthday party for their daughter Aaradhya, who turned 8 on Saturday. We got a sneak peek into Aaradhya's birthday celebrations through pictures shared by several fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter. For her special day, Aaradhya opted for a pink ball gown with an extended flower, which gave her a princess like appeal. In the pictures, Aaradhya can be seen cutting her birthday cake as her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and her parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek stand next to her. See the pictures from her birthday celebrations here:

Another picture from Aaradhya's birthday celebrations is trending big time, which also features her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, photographer Dabboo Ratnani along with his family. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their son AbRam also attended the party.

Take a look at the picture here:

We got a glimpse of Aaradhya's birthday celebrations. The birthday girl, along with her parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan was photographed enjoying a giant wheel ride. Take a look at the inside pics here:

Aaradhya photographed at the party.

We also got a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan.

The guest list for Aaradhya's birthday included several Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his film producer wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and AbRam attended the party.

Riteish Deshmukh came along with wife Genelia and their kids - Riaan and Rahyl.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza and kids.

Karan Johar arrived at the party with his kids Roohi and Yash.

Karan Johar with kids Yash and Roohi.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She recently dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 Anurag Kashyap-directed film Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

