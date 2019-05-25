India's Most Wanted Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor's Film 'Struggles, Needs A Miracle'

India's Most Wanted Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights India's Most Wanted recorded extremely low numbers on opening day "It needs miraculous growth to salvage the show," tweeted Taran Adarsh PM Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, is slightly ahead of Arjun's film

Arjun Kapoor's latest film India's Most Wanted failed to fare well at the box office on the opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the first day collection amounted to Rs 2.10 crore and added that the film needs "miraculous" growth to stay afloat. He tweeted: "India's Most Wanted struggles... Records extremely low numbers on day 1, although business picked up towards evening... (It) needs miraculous growth on day 2 and day 3 to salvage the show... Friday India business is Rs 2.10 crore." Apart from India's Most Wanted, Hollywood film Aladdin and Bollywood's PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the title role, released in cinemas on Friday.

Here's the opening day numbers for India's Most Wanted:

#IndiasMostWanted struggles... Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show... Frirs 2.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

As per a Box Office India report, Aladdin (starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott) is leading the box office race of this Friday's releases. The Guy Ritchie-directed film made over Rs 4 crore in India while PM Narendra Modi made a little more that India's Most Wanted and collected nearly Rs 2.50 crore.

India's Most Wanted, starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, is story of a few intelligence officers who group up to capture a terrorist, who was called "India's Osama," without using arms and ammunition.

Speaking about the film, Arjun Kapoor told IANS in an interview: "We always talk about heroes of our country but there are so many unsung heroes out there whose stories haven't been told or they haven't shared it with someone else. So, I was really happy when this opportunity came my way. I feel that as artistes, we have to do something for people of our country rather than just be entertainers. So, it's a film that I am very proud of to be part of."

India's Most Wanted is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

(With inputs from IANS)