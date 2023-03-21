In Tiger Shroff Vs His 'Favourite' Stuntmen, The Winner Is...

Image was shared by Tiger Shroff. (courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

If you think you can outclass Tiger Shroff in martial arts or any fight sequence, think again. The actor can defeat even the stuntmen on sets. Don't believe us? We have proof. Tiger Shroff, on Tuesday, shared a video from the sets of one of his projects. It shows the actor getting into a fight with two of his “favourite” stuntmen. But going by the clip in the post, it appears that the actor might “not (be) their favourite.” The video opens with Tiger Shroff, wearing an all-black outfit, showing his amazing defense and attack moves while enacting a fight sequence with Anis Mirza and Adarsh Kumar Mishra. After a few seconds, the actor manages to emerge as a winner, without breaking a sweat. Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff wrote a fun caption, “Two of my favourite stuntmen decided to pick a fight with me…I guess am not their favourite.” The actor also added a ninja icon to his caption. His mother Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Beauty.”

Tiger Shroff, who is a fitness enthusiast, also delivers power-packed performances every time he gets on the stage. An example of this was recently seen at an award show, where the actor stole the spotlight with his impressive dance moves. It was a fiery gig, so much so that during the performance, the actor tore his shoes. In a post, Tiger Shroff shared glimpses from the awards and wrote: “Tore my shoes in this performance…but it was worth it.”

In terms of work, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ali Abbas Zafar. For his film, Tiger Shroff has been working very hard and getting closer to his goal, “one day at a time.” He shared this video of himself showing off his chiselled abs and wrote: “Nowhere close to where I need to be yet but…Getting there…one day at a time. Final schedule, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

Tiger Shroff also has Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller Ganpath Part 1, opposite Kriti Sanon, lined up.