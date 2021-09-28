In Shraddha Kapoor's Fam-Jam Pic, Grand Aaji Lata Mangeshkar Is The Centre Of Attention

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Birthday post alert. Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor. The actress has shared a picture on the occasion of her “aaji [grandmother]” legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's birthday. The frame from her family album features Shraddha sitting next to Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Usha Mangeshkar. We can also spot Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kapoor and aunt, actress Padmini Kolhapure. As for the caption, Shraddha decided to keep it simple with a “happy birthday, Lata aaji” note. She also added a purple heart emoji to it.The entire clan look happy as they pose for the camera. Now, most of you must be wondering how is Shraddha related to the iconic singer? We have the answer. Her late maternal grandfather, singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was Lata Mangeshkar's cousin.

After mining through Shraddha Kapoor's timeline, we found this hidden gem. This evergreen moment was shared by the actress long back.

Now, let's go back to Lata Mangeshkar's birthday and take a look at the greetings coming her way.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan extended his warmest wishes to “Lata Didi”. His birthday note read, “Wishing the iconic Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar a very Happy Birthday. Saal giraah mubaarak, Lata Didi.”

Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! ???????? Saal Giraah Mubaarak Lata Didi #LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/u9AkV5Ckp1 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) September 28, 2021

Singer K S Chitra sent her greetings to Lata Mangeshkar via a video message. The clip opens to K S Chitra singing the track Lag Jaa Gale from the film Woh Kaun Thi. Towards the end, she wishes the singer a happy birthday.

Singer Shaan wished the “Goddess of swar and sangeet” with an adorable throwback picture.

Wishing the Goddess of Swar and Sangeet @mangeshkarlata Ji a Very Very Happy Birthday ???? ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/viIC1wb6GH — Shaan (@singer_shaan) September 28, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar turns 92 today.