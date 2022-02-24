In Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles 'Photo Dump', A Glimpse Of The Baby Room. Pic Inside

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby in January

They welcomed a baby via surrogacy

"Photo dump," she captioned the post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their first child via surrogacy last month, shared a few pictures from their Los Angeles home on Thursday morning. In one of the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing together. Another one features a solo shot of Priyanka chilling at her place. The actress also shared a picture of the baby room, with soft toys placed on a table. The couple announced the arrival of their kid in a statement last month, that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: "Photo dump." See the post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. This is how Priyanka announced the arrival of the baby:

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts.