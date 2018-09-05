In Pics: Shahid Kapoor Takes Wife Mira Rajput Out For Dinner

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in Mumbai

Actor Shahid Kapoor, busy with Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions, clearly knows how to strike a balance between professional and personal lives. On Tuesday evening, he was spotted at a Bandra eatery with wife Mira Rajput, who is expecting their second child. The couple were pictured exiting the restaurant after dinner. Shahid carefully escorted Mira till their car. She was casually dressed in an off-shoulder blue outfit and he in a black shirt and printed shorts. Mira teamed her look with a pair of red earrings and a trendy bag. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who married in July 2015, are already parents to a daughter Misha, 2.

Take a look at Shahid and Mira's dinner date pictures.

Misha's second birthday was celebrated last month. Shahid and Mira had organised a 'Two-tti Fruity' theme party for their little munchkin.

Here are some of the pictures.

A post shared by Mira kapoor"fan" (@mira_kapoor_fan22) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Thank you all for the birthday wishes. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 26, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

A week ago, the cameras spotted Mira and Misha outside her playschool. It was hard to miss Mira's pregnancy glow in the pictures.

Of parenthood, Shahid earlier told news agency PTI, "It is no more about just being an actor. I have a family and a kid. I want to be part of my child's growth. I want to be with her in each and every moment. The whole experience of being a parent has been beautiful and life-changing."

Last seen in "Padmaavat", Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu releases on September 21. He is soon expected to start filming the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy.