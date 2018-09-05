Pics From Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha's 'Two-tti Fruity' Party Will Brighten A Dull Day

Highlights
- Misha's birthday party theme was 'Two-tti Fruity'
- The venue was decorated with bright colors inspired by fruit
- Shahid and Mira are expecting their second child
If tutti frutti is your favourite ice cream flavour, new pictures from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's birthday party will gladden your heart. Misha turned two-years-old last month and pictures from her birthday party, revealing a delightful theme and colourful décor inspired by the fruit in tutti frutti, hit the Internet recently. Devika Narain & Co., the event coordinators, shared pictures from the 'Two-tti Fruity' theme party on their official Instagram page, which are now viral. The party décor was heavily "influenced by goodness of colourful fruits," the organisers revealed in one of the posts. The balloons, honeycomb paper art and fabrics used to decorate the venue complemented the 'Two-tti Fruity' theme to the T. On their Instagram story, they shared a picture of Shahid and Mira with their little munchkin looking super-duper cute in a printed dress.
Here are pictures shared by Devika Narain & Co. on Instagram:
The cutest party, for the cutest baby #mishakapoor
There is something deep inside humanity that loves to celebrate the best things in life, and birthdays are as special as any other celebration. Presenting the real "Twotti Fruity" fantasy inspired by the goodness of colourful fruits, shown across balloons, honeycomb paper art and fabrics.
It's all about the details at this little one's birthday!
Misha's birthday cake was also in sync with the 'Two-tti Fruity' theme - a two-tier cake with fondant fruit details.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's little angel and soon to be big sister, Misha, turns 2 today! @mira.kapoor planned yet another fun birthday theme party, this time it was 'Fruits'! . We had a great time doing the cake for this Special day. Heres wishing the little princess a very Happy Birthday!
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015 and their daughter Mira was born in 2016. The couple is expecting their second child. Speaking about how being a father changed him as a person, Shahid earlier told news agency PTI: "Fatherhood has brought a lot of change in me as a person and as a human being. I am less self-oriented now... I have a family and a kid. I want to be part of my child's growth. I want to be with her in each and every moment. The whole experience of being a parent has been beautiful and life-changing."
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. He has also signed up for the remake of Arjun Reddy.
(With inputs from PTI)