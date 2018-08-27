Inside Pics From Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha's Birthday Celebration

Highlights
- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became parents to Misha in 2016
- Misha was dressed in a pink frock for her birthday party
- Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter was also part of the celebration
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turned two on Sunday and the duo hosted a birthday party, which was attended by the family's close associates. Shahid Kapoor's fan clubs have shared pictures and videos from Misha's 'tooti frooti' themed birthday bash. In one of the video, Misha can be seen cutting her birthday cake with parents Shahid and Mira. Misha is in Shahid Kapoor's arms while Mira Rajput appears to be singing the birthday song for her little munchkin. Misha was dressed in a pink frock and looked cute as a button. Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter is also part of the video shared on the fan club.
Watch the video here.
Take a look at Misha's birthday cake, which was perfect for the 'tooti frooti' themed party.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's little angel and soon to be big sister, Misha, turns 2 today! @mira.kapoor planned yet another fun birthday theme party, this time it was 'Fruits'! . We had a great time doing the cake for this Special day. Heres wishing the little princess a very Happy Birthday! . . #DaffodilsCakes #NonFondantCake #MiraKapoor #ShahidKapoor #MishaKapoor #Misha #Shahid #Mishasbirthday #2ndBirthday #FruitsThemeParty #Bollywood #BollywoodNews #StarKids #CelebrityKids #MishaKapoorBirthday #MissMalini #Mumbai #ThemeCakes #Cakes #CakesInMumbai
Earlier Mira posted a picture of Misha on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the light of our lives." Mira, who is expecting her second child, was spotted in a black and white short maternity dress.
Shahid Kapoor also shared a photo of the cutie patootie on Instagram and thanked fans for their wishes. "Thank you all for the birthday wishes," Shahid captioned the photo.
Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and became parents to Misha in 2016.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing for the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which also features Shraddha Kapoor. He will also feature in the Hindi remake of the film Arjun Reddy.