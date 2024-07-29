In Pics: Richa Chadha And Her Daughter's Evening With "Piping Hot <i>Khaalas</i>". Bonus - Guddu Pandit

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal spent an eventful evening with their baby daughter and maasis Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Urmila Matondkar and Dia Mirza who came to see the newborn. Richa Chadha shared pictures from the fun-filled evening. In the pictures, Richa can be seen surrounded by the guests. In another click, Urmila Matondkar can be seen holding the baby on her lap. Sharing the pictures, Richa Chadha wrote, "An evening drenched in rain and love, with piping hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana wadas . I think the tea was too cold for @tanveazmi apologies! How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom! Thank the heavens for bonds like these...A big thanks to Dia, for sorting me out... I mean A to Z pregnancy wise! forever indebted and grateful ! Love you all !!!" Dia Mirza wrote in the comments section, "We love you three." Take a look:

Earlier, Shabana Azmi shared a picture on her Instagram feed in which the film veteran, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Urmila Matondkar can be seen with Richa Chadha and her baby girl. The baby's face is hidden by an emoji. All the actors can be seen smiling for the cameras. Sharing the picture, Shabana Azmi wrote, "With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby." Take a look:

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared the picture of the little feet of their newborn daughter last week. Along with the photo, the couple wrote a heartfelt note. It read, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings .." Take a look:

The couple welcomed a baby girl on July 16, reported news agency IANS. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."