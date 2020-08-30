In Kareena Kapoor's Post For Her 'Favourite Humans,' BFF Malaika Arora Couldn't Help But Notice This

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family

She shared pictures from the festivities

"All my favourite humans," Kareena Kapoor wrote in the post

Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family on Saturday evening. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared pictures from the festivities, which featured her son Taimur along with Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Samaira. Kareena captioned the post: "All my favourite humans" and added a few heart emojis in the post. Kareena's post got a lot of love from her Instafam. Her bestie Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. Another interesting comment arrived from Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora, who wrote: "Tim loving the laddoos."

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from the family's festivities, which featured her sister Kareena, Karisma's daughter Samaira, son Kiaan, and Kareena-Karisma's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. Reema Jain, her husband Manoj Jain, sons Armaan, Aadar Jain, and Anissa Malhotra also feature in the photo.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, shared the big news of their pregnancy earlier this month. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also starred Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.