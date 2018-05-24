In Case You Hadn't Noticed, Alia Bhatt's Raazi Is Speeding Towards 100 Crore Bounty

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's spy thriller Raazi is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore bounty and will kick off its "momentous journey" to cross over the ambitious Rs 100 crore mark Friday onwards, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Raazi's brilliant performance on the weekdays proved that the film has the potential to make it to the 100 crore mark, especially with no big releases till Race 3 arrives on June 15, Mr Adarsh added. Sharing Raazi's box office report card so far, this is what Taran Adarsh wrote: "Raazi will start its momentous journey to Rs 100 cr Club from Week 3... The SOLID TRENDING on weekdays proves it has stamina to score, till Race 3 arrives... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr, Mon 3.70 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.15 cr. Total: Rs 88.48 cr. India biz."
Raazi pulled off an impressive performance at the box office on the very first day, collecting over Rs 7 crores and made over Rs 25 crores during just the first weekend. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi tracks the story of an Indian woman named Sehmat, who is married off to a Pakistani army officer and planted in Pakistan to pass off valuable information to India. Set in 1972, Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which in turn is based on real life events.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Race 3 is the next big release arriving on June 15. It is the third instalment in the Race series of films but this time, Remo D'Souza has taken over as the director and the ensemble cast of the film also comprises Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.