Raazi Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Film Is A Little Short Of Rs 40 Crore

Highlights
- Raazi made it to 2018's top five opening weekend list
- On Sunday, Raazi had added Rs 14.11 crore to the overall collection
- Raazi stars Alia as Sehmat, an Indian spy
Take a look at Raazi's box office collection here.
#Raazi shows EXCELLENT HOLD on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis--vis Fri] is a mere 16.33% - SUPERB... The film has found pan-India acceptance, which is a rarity these days... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr. Total: 39.24 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2018
Here's the list of top five films that earned the maximum during the opening weekend, headlined by Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat".
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr
3. #Raid 41.01 cr
4. #PadMan 40.05 cr
5. #Raazi 32.94 cr
India biz.
[Hollywood films not included]
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Raazi 3 stars out of 5. "The plot in itself is quite compelling, with fine parallels between a daughter-in-law winning over and fitting into her household contrasted with the reasons a spy would have for the same, but Raazi frequently makes itself hard to take seriously," he wrote.
Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.