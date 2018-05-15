Raazi Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Film Is A Little Short Of Rs 40 Crore

Raazi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's film has so far earned Rs 39.24 crore

Written by | Updated: May 15, 2018 16:15 IST
Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raazi made it to 2018's top five opening weekend list
  2. On Sunday, Raazi had added Rs 14.11 crore to the overall collection
  3. Raazi stars Alia as Sehmat, an Indian spy
Alia Bhatt's Raazi, which released last Friday, has so far earned Rs 39.24 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. During the weekend, the film made it to 2018's top five opening weekend list and collected over Rs 15 crore. Monday's collection - Rs 6.30 core - has been the lowest. On Sunday, Raazi had added Rs 14.11 crore to the overall collection. "Raazi shows excellent hold on Monday. Decline on Monday [vis-a-vis Friday] is a mere 16.33% - superb. The film has found pan-India acceptance, which is a rarity these days. Friday 7.53 crore, Saturday 11.30 crore, Sunday 14.11 crore, Monday 6.30 crore. Total: Rs 39.24 crore. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Take a look at Raazi's box office collection here.
 

Here's the list of top five films that earned the maximum during the opening weekend, headlined by Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat".
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Raazi 3 stars out of 5. "The plot in itself is quite compelling, with fine parallels between a daughter-in-law winning over and fitting into her household contrasted with the reasons a spy would have for the same, but Raazi frequently makes itself hard to take seriously," he wrote.

Comments
In Raazi, Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, an Indian spy. Sehmat is married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The plot of Raazi is based on 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.
 



