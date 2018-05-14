Raazi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's Film On 2018's Top 5 Opening Weekend List With Over 15 Crore

Highlights
- Over the weekend, Alia Bhatt's film earned Rs 15.41 crore
- Raazi ranks #5 on the opening weekend list
- Raazi also stars Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat
Take a look at Raazi's box office report so far.
#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Alia's star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: 32.94 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
It's about the all-important Mon... #Raazi is already a HIT, but the numbers on Mon will give an idea of how it is likely to trend on weekdays... If the film holds on strong levels on weekdays and beyond, which is likely, it will emerge a SUPER-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
Here's the list of top five films that earned the maximum during the opening weekend.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr
3. #Raid 41.01 cr
4. #PadMan 40.05 cr
5. #Raazi 32.94 cr
India biz.
[Hollywood films not included]
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Raazi 3 stars out of 5. "The plot in itself is quite compelling, with fine parallels between a daughter-in-law winning over and fitting into her household contrasted with the reasons a spy would have for the same, but Raazi frequently makes itself hard to take seriously," he wrote.
Raazi also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat.