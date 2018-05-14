Raazi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's Film On 2018's Top 5 Opening Weekend List With Over 15 Crore

Raazi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's film has earned Rs Rs 32.94 crore

Written by | Updated: May 14, 2018 14:17 IST
  1. Over the weekend, Alia Bhatt's film earned Rs 15.41 crore
  2. Raazi ranks #5 on the opening weekend list
  3. Raazi also stars Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat
Alia Bhatt's new film Raazi has made it to 2018's top five opening weekend list with collections of over Rs 30 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. Raazi ranks #5 on the list, headed by Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat". Over the weekend, Alia Bhatt's film earned Rs 15.41 crore and Friday's collections alone went up to Rs 7.53 crore. "Raazi has a fantastic opening weekend. Alia's star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers. Friday 7.53 crore, Saturday 11.30 crore, Sunday 14.11 crore. Total: Rs 32.94 crore. India biz," Taran Adrash tweeted, adding that if the film 'holds on strong levels on weekdays and beyond,' it will emerge a super-hit.

Take a look at Raazi's box office report so far.
 
 

Here's the list of top five films that earned the maximum during the opening weekend.
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Raazi 3 stars out of 5. "The plot in itself is quite compelling, with fine parallels between a daughter-in-law winning over and fitting into her household contrasted with the reasons a spy would have for the same, but Raazi frequently makes itself hard to take seriously," he wrote.

Comments
Alia plays Sehmat, an Indian spy in the film. She is married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. "I think in Raazi, audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different," Alia had said.

Raazi also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat.
 

