Alia Bhatt's Raazi 'All Set' To Take Third Spot On Highest Grossing 2018 Films' List

Alia Bhatt's film Raazi , which was made on a "very modest budget," recently surpassed the 100 crore mark and continues to show brilliant box office performance. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to say that with its phenomenal progress at the ticket counters,will soon solidify its spot on the list of highest grossing films of 2018 in the third position. "is all set to be the third highest grosser of 2018, after Padmaavat and Baaghi 2... fantastic... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.80 cr. Total: Rs 106.12 cr. India biz... Hollywood films not included," Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday.Read his tweet here: After Raazi achieved the 100 crore feat, director Meghna Gulzar told news agency IANS that having a tight budget boosted her confidence about the film's success: "We were working within a very modest budget and even though that made things a little tight, I wouldn't say it was difficult because that comes with every film. But the budget made things streamlined and very focused. So as a director, it helped me because then I go into the release of the film with a little more confidence." Raazi marks Alia Bhatt's third film to have surpassed the 100 crore club after 2017'sand 2014's. "If I start taking these factors into account, it will affect my decision-making process when I am choosing a film. I have never thought about it in the past and I don't expect to do it in the future," she recently told mid-day in an interview.tracks the story of an Indian woman named Sehmat, who is married off to a Pakistani army officer and planted in Pakistan to pass off valuable information to India. Set in 1972,is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel, which in turn is based on a real life events.Next up, Alia Bhatt has films likeandin the pipeline.