What Alia Bhatt Has To Say As Raazi Scores 100 Crore Bounty

Alia Bhatt's Raazi is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has made over Rs 100 crore and continues to have an excellent run. Alia, whose three films have gone past Rs 100 cr (Raazi being her third), believes that if people connect with a film, "unconventional can also be conventional". The actress in an interview to PTI told: "Unconventional can also be conventional and commercial if it connects with people. It is essential somewhere to maintain that balance. I was hoping this film strikes a balance and I am happy it did. It also makes me believe in the choices that I make as an actor."
Highlights
- "I was hoping this film strikes a balance," said Alia Bhatt
- "My struggles will always be there," said Alia
- "I never worry while working on a film, " said Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt said that she is not worried about a film when she is shooting for but she is anxious about each film's fate. "I never worry while working on a film but during the release, I do. I worry about the fate of every film and that will never change," Alia added.
Alia Bhatt has gathered appreciation from all spheres for her role in the espionage-thriller where she portrays the key character Sehmat Khan. Six-year-old in the industry, Alia Bhatt with each film has revealed her acting prowess and silenced critics by her work. "My struggles will always be there. It is harder when you have expectations. My struggle is with myself, to outdo and outperform myself, to do something new and different. Just because things are working out for me as an actor in the film industry doesn't mean I don't struggle to make it work," Alia added.
#Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross Rs 100 cr mark, after #TanuWedsManuReturns... However, #TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage... #Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings... India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
Raazi happens to be the second heroine centric film to have achieved the feat (crossed Rs 100 crore mark) after Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Raazi is the second heroine-centric film to cross Rs 100 cr mark, after Tanu Weds Manu Returns... However, TWMR was a franchise, so it had a huge advantage... Raazi is the first one to achieve the milestone without the tag of a franchise or commercial trappings."
Alia Bhatt also thanked fans and supporters for ushering love to her film Raazi. This is what she tweeted:
THANK YOU!!!!!! @meghnagulzar@karanjohar@vickykaushal09@apoorvamehta18@vineetjaintimes@DharmaMovies@JungleePicturespic.twitter.com/WRdbpFTZMW— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018
Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Alia played the role of Sehmat, an Indian spy, who is strategically married to a Pakistani Army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal to extract valuable information to avert war.
CommentsAlia, who is still basking in the success of Raazi, has an interesting set of films lined ahead. Alia has finished shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, where the actress stars with Ranveer Singh for the very first time. She also has Karan Johar's film Kalank and Brahmastra lined up for shoot.
(With inputs from PTI)