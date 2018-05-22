Alia Bhatt's Guide To Deal With 'Bad Situations' In Bollywood Alia Bhatt recently made a noteworthy statement about the "burning topic" - "casting couch."

Alia Bhatt, who is still basking in the glory of her last film, recently made a noteworthy statement about the "burning topic"- "casting couch." In an interview to Deccan Chronicle , the actress made suggestions about dealing with unwelcome advances when she was asked to comment on the often asked issue - casting couch. About dealing with untoward situations while surviving in Bollywood, Alia had a survival strategy to suggest to those who are in their struggling days. "They should always believe in themselves. However, if at all they are confronted with this bad moment (casting couch) they need to immediately inform their parents. And thereafter go to the police," the actress told Deccan Chronicle "I know and do understand that at times, many boys and girls have to go through bad situations in order to be able to fetch some work," Deccan Chronicle quoted the actress.Alia Bhatt said that whenever the topic is discussed, the "environment turns negative". "All of a sudden the casting couch discussion has become a burning topic. However, I am of the opinion whenever such topics are discussed the environment turns very negative. People start believing that the industry is bad," the actress said.Alia agreed to the fact that getting work in the industry is a task and there is "huge struggle" involved to achieve something in the industry. But the problem of casting couch is prevalent not just in India, according to the actress. "Everyone has to face their own battle of struggle in order to be able to get work in this industry. And during their struggle some people could use the strugglers for their benefit. And these exist not only in India but all over the world," theactress added. Alia Bhatt garnered appreciation for her performance in the film Raazi and the film is a rage at the box office. In the espionage thriller, Alia plays a spy who is strategically sent to Pakistan to pass off important information to India to avert war.Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, which will also star Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The actress also hasandin the pipeline.