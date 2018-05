Raazi Box Office Collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt's Film Remains 'Super Strong' At the Start Of Week 2

A still from the film Raazi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

#Raazi has a SUPER-STRONG second Fri... The trends are crystal clear: Expect SOLID GROWTH on Sat and Sun... Should cross 75 cr mark by Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: 61.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr

3. #Raid 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan 40.05 cr

5. #Raazi 32.94 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

There's no stopping for Meghna Gulzar's, which has earned over 61.34 crore, within 8 days of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Mr Adarsh,is likely to experience a "solid growth" over the weekend and may even cross the 75 crore mark. The film collected Rs 4.75 crore on the first day of its second week. Taran Adarsh, in his latest tweet revealed that the "trends are crystal clear" forand the movie's Friday collections clearly corroborate his statement. Raazi features Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy married to a Pakistani officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. Raazi has not only earned Rs 61.34 crore but it also ranks fifth on the 2018's top five opening weekend list (headed by ""). The spy thriller has performed well even in the international markets and has collected over Rs 13 crore.Here's the list of top five films that earned the maximum during the opening weekend.received a lot of praise from film critics for not only Alia Bhatt's acting prowess but also for the movie's direction and how it breaks stereotypes. In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen wrote: "Meghna Gulzar does commendably depict how the other side (Pakistan) is just like us - there is a rather clever use of the song, a patriotic track sung with equal fervour from both sides.is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, where Alia Bhatt plays a spy named Sehmat , who is married to a Pakistani army official, to pass intel to the Indian government. The film also features Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.