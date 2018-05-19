Raazi Box Office Collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt's Film Remains 'Super Strong' At the Start Of Week 2

Highlights
- Raazi went past Rs 61.34 crore on the eighth day of its release
- Raazi might cross the 75 crore mark over the second weekend
- It collected 4.75 crore on the first day of week #2
#Raazi has a SUPER-STRONG second Fri... The trends are crystal clear: Expect SOLID GROWTH on Sat and Sun... Should cross 75 cr mark by Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: 61.34 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018
Raazi has not only earned Rs 61.34 crore but it also ranks fifth on the 2018's top five opening weekend list (headed by "Padmaavat"). The spy thriller has performed well even in the international markets and has collected over Rs 13 crore.
Here's the list of top five films that earned the maximum during the opening weekend.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Baaghi2 73.10 cr
3. #Raid 41.01 cr
4. #PadMan 40.05 cr
5. #Raazi 32.94 cr
India biz.
[Hollywood films not included]
Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, where Alia Bhatt plays a spy named Sehmat, who is married to a Pakistani army official, to pass intel to the Indian government. The film also features Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.