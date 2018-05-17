Raazi Director Says There's No Need To 'Bring Others Down To Show Indians Are Good' Meghna Gulzar said that she wanted to convey the message with "simplicity" and without "developing a propaganda"

Meghna Gulzar's latest film Raazi is the story of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army officer and the film portrays patriotism of the central characters from the two countries on the verge of war (it is set just before the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971) with equal dedication. At an event to celebrate the success of Raazi, which has collected over Rs 50 crore so far, Meghna said that there was no need to bring Pakistanis down to show Indians were right, reports news agency IANS. "They are human too, they are just like us. And to shows ourselves good we don't have to show others bad or evil. It was our intention to show what we wanted with simplicity and truth for which we didn't have to become preachy or develop a propaganda. The story was such that we did not need these additional traits." Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat, a spy's daughter trained to take over from her father. As a part of a secret project, she marries Iqbal (Vicky Kaushal), who is enrolled in the Pakistani army along with his father and elder brother. In an interview with news agency PTI, Vicky Kaushal had said that Iqbal's balanced portrayal is the "beauty of the character." He had said: "To try breaking the quintessential mold of the Army guy and the Pakistani guy. When we mix the two, an image always emerges - he would be crude, shrewd and a fanatic. Iqbal's character breaks the image. That was the beauty of this role." Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat, which in turn is inspired by true events. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma and Soni Razdan. (With inputs from IANS and PTI)