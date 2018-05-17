Raazi Box Office Collection Day 6: 'Unstoppable' Alia Bhatt Has Over 51 Crore Reasons To Smile

Highlights
- Raazi went past Rs 50 cr mark by day 6
- Raazi ranks #5 on the opening weekend list
- "Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE..." tweeted Taran Adarsh
#Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE... Crosses Rs 50 cr mark... Have a look at the trending on weekdays - the biz is not going to slow down soon... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr. Total: Rs 51.24 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2018
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Raazi 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Raazi, based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, is about the daughter of a spy strategically turned into the daughter-in-law of an opposing spy, and Meghna Gulzar keeps the storytelling cut and dry, draining the film of jingoism as she lets the young girl go about her work."
The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has also found "acceptance" in the overseas market and the opening weekend total has been Rs. 13.72 crore.
#Raazi has found acceptance in the international markets as well... Opening weekend total: $ 2.03 million [Rs 13.72 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
Biz in key markets...
North America $ 869k
UAE + GCC $ 574k
UK + Ireland $ 210k
Australia + NZ $ 144k
Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat.