Raazi Box Office Collection Day 6: 'Unstoppable' Alia Bhatt Has Over 51 Crore Reasons To Smile

A still from the film Raazi (Courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Raazi went past Rs 50 cr mark by day 6 Raazi ranks #5 on the opening weekend list "Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE..." tweeted Taran Adarsh

#Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE... Crosses Rs 50 cr mark... Have a look at the trending on weekdays - the biz is not going to slow down soon... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr. Total: Rs 51.24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2018

#Raazi has found acceptance in the international markets as well... Opening weekend total: $ 2.03 million [Rs 13.72 cr].

Biz in key markets...

North America $ 869k

UAE + GCC $ 574k

UK + Ireland $ 210k

Australia + NZ $ 144k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

Alia Bhatt and the makers of the spy thrillerare all smiles since the film is doing a wonderful business at the box office. In less than a weeks' time, Meghna Gulzar-directed film has made over Rs 50 cr, which is indeed a noteworthy achievement. The film had made a great start at the box office and raked in Rs 32.94 crore over the weekend. By the end of day 6,has garnered Rs 51.24 crore, reported Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh. "is UNSTOPPABLE... Crosses Rs 50 cr mark... Have a look at the trending on weekdays - the biz is not going to slow down soon... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr. Total: Rs 51.24 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted. In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Se n gave Raazi 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Raazi, based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, is about the daughter of a spy strategically turned into the daughter-in-law of an opposing spy, and Meghna Gulzar keeps the storytelling cut and dry, draining the film of jingoism as she lets the young girl go about her work."The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has also found "acceptance" in the overseas market and the opening weekend total has been Rs. 13.72 crore. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film also made it to the to 2018's top five opening weekend list with collections of over Rs. 30 crore. The spy thriller ranks #5 on the list, headed by Deepika Padukone's ""., directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat.