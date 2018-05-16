Raazi: 'Alia Bhatt Is An Extremely Secure Actor,' Says Her Co-Star

Alia Bhatt's performance in the spy-thriller Raazi has impressed one and all. At the box office too, Raazi is performing well. In the film, Alia plays the role of Sehmat, an Indian spy, who is married to a Pakistani Army officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) to give inside information about the country. Of working with Alia in Raazi actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who played the role of Alia's sister-in-law in the film told news agency IANS that she's an 'extremely secure and talented actor.' "I believe she is an extremely secure actor and an extremely receiving and giving actor. Her performance in Raazi speaks volumes of her talent. This girl who in just 25 years of age has achieved so much in such less time and has seen stardom like no one else her age - but despite all this, she is so grounded, which truly reflects her upbringing," Amruta said.
For Alia who has been part of some hit films like 2 States, Highway, Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab, Amruta added, "There are totally no airs about this girl. She makes all her co-stars feel extremely comfortable - I too shared a good bond with her throughout the shoot."
Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Amruta told IANS that working with Ms Gulzar was on her 'bucket list.' "Meghna ma'am was one of the main reasons for me to be a part of this film. She was literally my 'bucket-list' director. Working with Meghna ma'am was a learning each and every day, right from getting my character right, to the Urdu lessons, to the body language of Munira, everything was well discussed and decided by ma'am," she said.
Raazi has so far made over Rs 44 crore at the box office in the international market, the film has earned over Rs 13 crore.
CommentsRaazi also starred Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.
(With IANS inputs)