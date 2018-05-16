Raazi Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Continues Its 'Dominance'

A still from the film Raazi (Courtesy aliaabhatt)

#Raazi continues its dominance... Occupancy/footfalls on Mon and Tue clearly indicates it's poised for a FANTASTIC Week 1 total [approx Rs 55 cr+]... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: Rs 45.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2018

#Raazi has found acceptance in the international markets as well... Opening weekend total: $ 2.03 million [Rs 13.72 cr].

Biz in key markets...

North America $ 869k

UAE + GCC $ 574k

UK + Ireland $ 210k

Australia + NZ $ 144k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

Alia Bhatt's filmis witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office and has garnered massive appreciation from all spheres. Just five days past its release, the film has already garnered a whopping Rs 45.34 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The opening weekend has been fabulous forand word of mouth review has helped the film grow immensely. Alia's film had raked in over Rs 30 crore in the opening weekend and continues to do a noteworthy business. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's overwhelming response and wrote: "Raazi continues its dominance... Occupancy/footfalls on Mon and Tue clearly indicate it's poised for a FANTASTIC Week 1 total [approx Rs 55 cr+]... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: rs 45.34 cr. India biz."The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has also found "acceptance" in the overseas market and the opening weekend total has been Rs 13.72 crore. In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Coming from Meghna Gulzar - the director of Talvar, a fantastic film about a true-life murder case that was brave enough to take a stand - this delicacy isn't surprising."is based on the novelwritten by Harinder Sikka. In 1971, India and Pakistan were undergoing a rough patch in terms of their bilateral relations. Sehmat (played by Alia Bhatt) a Kashmiri spy was strategically sent to Pakistan to pass off important information to avert the war-like situation. Alia Bhatt has been lauded for her role in the film by the critics and fans alike. Besides, the cast, cinematography and Meghna Gulzar's direction has also been appreciated for the exemplary work.

