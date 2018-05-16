Raazi Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Continues Its 'Dominance'

Highlights
- Raazi went past Rs 30 crore on opening weekend
- Raazi is based on novel Calling Sehmat written by Harinder Sikka
- -Raazi continues its dominance,- tweeted Taran adarsh
#Raazi continues its dominance... Occupancy/footfalls on Mon and Tue clearly indicates it's poised for a FANTASTIC Week 1 total [approx Rs 55 cr+]... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: Rs 45.34 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2018
The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has also found "acceptance" in the overseas market and the opening weekend total has been Rs 13.72 crore.
#Raazi has found acceptance in the international markets as well... Opening weekend total: $ 2.03 million [Rs 13.72 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
Biz in key markets...
North America $ 869k
UAE + GCC $ 574k
UK + Ireland $ 210k
Australia + NZ $ 144k
Raazi is based on the novel Calling Sehmat written by Harinder Sikka. In 1971, India and Pakistan were undergoing a rough patch in terms of their bilateral relations. Sehmat (played by Alia Bhatt) a Kashmiri spy was strategically sent to Pakistan to pass off important information to avert the war-like situation. Alia Bhatt has been lauded for her role in the film by the critics and fans alike. Besides, the cast, cinematography and Meghna Gulzar's direction has also been appreciated for the exemplary work.
