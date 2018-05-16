Raazi Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Continues Its 'Dominance'

Raazi Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's film has already garnered a whopping Rs 45.34 crore.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 16, 2018 13:22 IST
A still from the film Raazi (Courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights

  1. Raazi went past Rs 30 crore on opening weekend
  2. Raazi is based on novel Calling Sehmat written by Harinder Sikka
  3. -Raazi continues its dominance,- tweeted Taran adarsh
Alia Bhatt's film Raazi is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office and has garnered massive appreciation from all spheres. Just five days past its release, the film has already garnered a whopping Rs 45.34 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The opening weekend has been fabulous for Raazi and word of mouth review has helped the film grow immensely. Alia's film had raked in over Rs 30 crore in the opening weekend and continues to do a noteworthy business. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's overwhelming response and wrote: "Raazi continues its dominance... Occupancy/footfalls on Mon and Tue clearly indicate it's poised for a FANTASTIC Week 1 total [approx Rs 55 cr+]... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: rs 45.34 cr. India biz."
 

The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has also found "acceptance" in the overseas market and the opening weekend total has been Rs 13.72 crore.
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Raazi 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Coming from Meghna Gulzar - the director of Talvar, a fantastic film about a true-life murder case that was brave enough to take a stand - this delicacy isn't surprising."

Raazi is based on the novel Calling Sehmat written by Harinder Sikka. In 1971, India and Pakistan were undergoing a rough patch in terms of their bilateral relations. Sehmat (played by Alia Bhatt) a Kashmiri spy was strategically sent to Pakistan to pass off important information to avert the war-like situation. Alia Bhatt has been lauded for her role in the film by the critics and fans alike. Besides, the cast, cinematography and Meghna Gulzar's direction has also been appreciated for the exemplary work.



Raazi Box ORaazi Box OfficeAlia Bhatt

