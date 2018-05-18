Raazi Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt's Film Emerges As 'Winner' At The End Of Week 1

Highlights
- Raazi went past 56.95 crore on the seventh day of its release
- Raazi ranks 5th on 2018's top opening week list
- Raazi put up superb numbers on weekdays as well as weekend
Take a look at Raazi's week #1 report card:
#Raazi emerges a WINNER... Does REMARKABLE biz in Week 1... Emerges 5th HIGHEST *Week 1* of 2018... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr, Thu 5.35 cr. Total: 56.59 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018
What's noteworthy is the fact that #Raazi put up SUPERB numbers on weekdays, following an EXCELLENT opening weekend... The biz remained consistently above 5.25 cr from Mon to Thu, which indicates the word of mouth has translated into BO numbers.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018
In the international arena, Raazi, has been performing well and had earned over 18 crore till Thursday. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie's biggest markets comprise North America, UK, UAE, Ireland and Australia. Here's the tweet.
#Raazi economics...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018
CoP + P&A: 37 cr
Approx 90% of investment recouped through non-theatrical sales [Music, Satellite, Digital, Overseas].
India and Overseas theatrical biz is SUPERB...
Week 1:
India: 56.59 cr
Overseas: $ 2.66 mn [6 days; 18.08 cr]
HUGELY PROFITABLE!
Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a spy in the movie. The movie also features Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor and Shishir Sharma.