Raazi Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt's Film Emerges As 'Winner' At The End Of Week 1

Alia Bhatt plays a spy in Raazi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Raazi went past 56.95 crore on the seventh day of its release Raazi ranks 5th on 2018's top opening week list Raazi put up superb numbers on weekdays as well as weekend

#Raazi emerges a WINNER... Does REMARKABLE biz in Week 1... Emerges 5th HIGHEST *Week 1* of 2018... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr, Thu 5.35 cr. Total: 56.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

What's noteworthy is the fact that #Raazi put up SUPERB numbers on weekdays, following an EXCELLENT opening weekend... The biz remained consistently above 5.25 cr from Mon to Thu, which indicates the word of mouth has translated into BO numbers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

#Raazi economics...

CoP + P&A: 37 cr

Approx 90% of investment recouped through non-theatrical sales [Music, Satellite, Digital, Overseas].

India and Overseas theatrical biz is SUPERB...

Week 1:

India: 56.59 cr

Overseas: $ 2.66 mn [6 days; 18.08 cr]

HUGELY PROFITABLE! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

Meghna Gulzar'shas earned over Rs 56.95 crore in the first week of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.emerges a winner, does remarkable business in Week #1. It emerged as the fifth highest *Week 1* of 2018," tweeted Taran Adarsh on Friday., which is the story of a Indian spy married to an Pakistani army officer, has not only managed to earn huge profits on weekends but also on weekdays. The film garnered over 5.25 crore from Monday to Thursday. Taran Adarsh tweeted it indicates "the word of mouth has translated into box office numbers." Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, opened in theatres on May 11 to decent reviews. Take a look at Raazi's week #1 report card:In the international arena,, has been performing well and had earned over 18 crore till Thursday. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie's biggest markets comprise North America, UK, UAE, Ireland and Australia. Here's the tweet. Film critic Raja Sen in his review for NDTV, gave3 stars out of five and wrote: "Coming from Meghna Gulzar - the director of Talvar , this delicacy isn't surprising."is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel, which is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a spy in the movie. The movie also features Vicky Kaushal , Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor and Shishir Sharma.