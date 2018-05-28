Box Office Report: For Alia Bhatt's Raazi, It's 100 Crore (And Counting). Whoa

Yes, Alia Bhatt's Raazi has crossed the 100 crore-mark at the box office

Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

  1. It is Alia Bhatt's third film to enter the 100 crore club
  2. Raazi has earned Rs 102.50 crore
  3. Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, an Indian spy, in Raazi
Yes, Alia Bhatt's Raazi has crossed the 100 crore-mark at the box office, within just weeks of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that Raazi has earned Rs 102.50 crore. With this, it is Alia Bhatt's third film to enter the 100 crore club, after 2 States (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). "Raazi is expected to emerge as the highest-grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing the lifetime business of 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania," Mr Adarsh tweeted. In Raazi, Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, an Indian spy, married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The plot of Raazi is based on 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"It's Rs 100 crore and counting. Raazi continues to be a strong force at the box office. IPL finals did affect the business, but the (third) weekend total is healthy," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here's a break-up of Raazi's box office collection.
 
 

Take a look at Alia's 100 crore films so far.
 

Alia Bhatt's performance in Raaziis considered as one of her best roles till date. For the 100 crore bounty, Alia shared a thank you note on Twitter.

Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.

Meanwhile, this Friday's release - John Abraham's Parmanu - has fared decently at the box office. The film has earned over Rs 20 crore.

Two big films - Veere Di Weding and Race 3 - will hit the theatres in June, along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
 

