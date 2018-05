Box Office Report: For Alia Bhatt's Raazi, It's 100 Crore (And Counting). Whoa

Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

It's cr and counting... #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO... #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: 102.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

#Raazi biz at a glance...

Week 1: 56.59 cr

Week 2: 35.04 cr

Weekend 3: 10.87 cr

Total: 102.50 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Alia Bhatt and 100 cr Club...

Note: Lifetime biz#2States 102.13 cr#BKD 116.68 cr#Raazi 102.50 cr [17 days; still running]#Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD.

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Yes, Alia Bhatt's Raazi has crossed the 100 crore-mark at the box office, within just weeks of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports thathas earned Rs 102.50 crore. With this, it is Alia Bhatt's third film to enter the 100 crore club, after(2014) and(2017). "is expected to emerge as the highest-grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing the lifetime business ofand," Mr Adarsh tweeted. In, Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, an Indian spy, married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The plot ofis based on 1971 Indo-Pak war."It's Rs 100 crore and counting.continues to be a strong force at the box office. IPL finals did affect the business, but the (third) weekend total is healthy," Taran Adarsh tweeted.Here's a break-up of's box office collection.Take a look at Alia's 100 crore films so far. Alia Bhatt's performance in Raazi is considered as one of her best roles till date. For the 100 crore bounty, Alia shared a thank you note on Twitter., directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Meanwhile, this Friday's release - John Abraham's- has fared decently at the box office. The film has earned over Rs 20 crore.Two big films -and- will hit the theatres in June, along with