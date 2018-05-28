Box Office Report: For Alia Bhatt's Raazi, It's 100 Crore (And Counting). Whoa

Highlights
- It is Alia Bhatt's third film to enter the 100 crore club
- Raazi has earned Rs 102.50 crore
- Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, an Indian spy, in Raazi
"It's Rs 100 crore and counting. Raazi continues to be a strong force at the box office. IPL finals did affect the business, but the (third) weekend total is healthy," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
Here's a break-up of Raazi's box office collection.
It's cr and counting... #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO... #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: 102.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
#Raazi biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
Week 1: 56.59 cr
Week 2: 35.04 cr
Weekend 3: 10.87 cr
Total: 102.50 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.
Take a look at Alia's 100 crore films so far.
Alia Bhatt and 100 cr Club...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018
Note: Lifetime biz#2States 102.13 cr#BKD 116.68 cr#Raazi 102.50 cr [17 days; still running]#Raazi is expected to emerge the highest grosser of Alia Bhatt, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #2States and #BKD.
India biz.
Alia Bhatt's performance in Raaziis considered as one of her best roles till date. For the 100 crore bounty, Alia shared a thank you note on Twitter.
Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Soni Razdan (Alia's mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.
Two big films - Veere Di Weding and Race 3 - will hit the theatres in June, along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.