Raazi Director Says Box Office Success Matters A Lot

Alia Bhatt plays a spy in Raazi. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights We were working within a very tight budget: Meghna Gulzar Raazi earned 104.32 crore at the box office in two weeks Raazi is the story of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army officer

Director Meghna Gulzar, whose latest project Raazi, earned Rs 104 crore in two weeks believes that "box office success matters a lot." She said that these numbers are the "expression of people" who like her work. The Talavar director said that there are two aspects of a filmmaking- creative and business. She told news agency PTI: "For people, who are funding your film, it's a business. They (producers) may want to reduce the risk, they may want to make as much money but nobody is going to put in money." Meghna Gulzar has directed other films such as Filhaal and Just Married, which didn't perform well at the box office.



Meghna Gulzar's next venture will be based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's life. She told PTI: "I am committed with Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP films for a subject. It's the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. We are currently developing the script."



Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, where Alia Bhatt plays a spy named Sehmat, who is married to a Pakistani army official, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film also features Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film also ranks fifth on the 2018's top five opening weekend list.



