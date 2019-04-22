Critics Choice Film Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt's Raazi Scores Again

Alia Bhatt at the Critics Choice Film Awards in Mumbai

Highlights Vineet Singh won Best Actor for 'Mukkabaaz' Sriram Raghavan won Best Director for 'AndhaDhun' Surekha Sikri won Best Supporting Actress for 'Badhaai Ho'

After her victory at the Filmfare and Zee Cine Awards this year for her notable performance as a spy in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Raazi, Alia Bhatt walked away with the Best Actress Award at the Critics' Choice Film Awards ceremony in Mumbai.

Alia, who opted for a stunning jumpsuit for the gala, took to Instagram to share her look for the ceremony that took place on Sunday.

Surekha Sikri, 74, was felicitated with Best Supporting Actress Award for her portrayal of a nagging grandmother in Badhaai Ho. While receiving the award, she got a standing ovation from the audience. Due to health reasons, she attended the event in a wheel chair. The presenters got off the stage to hand over the trophy to Surekha Sikri, who was beautiful in a green sari.

Bollywood's first stuntwoman Reshma Pathan was honoured with the Extraordinary Achievement Award. Reshma is popularly known as the Sholay girl as she had played Hema Malini's body-double in the cult film.

In the Best Actor (Male) category, Vineet Kumar won the golden trophy for his role in Mukkabaaz. Sriram Raghavan received the Best Director Award for his thriller AndhaDhun, which featured actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.

After the win, Vineet took to Instagram to thank fans and the entire team of Mukkabaaz.

"This award means so much to me and everyone who has worked hard for Mukkabaaz. Thank you so much Anurag Kashyap Sir, Aanand L Rai Sir, my co-actors, all the boxers, my coaches and the entire team of Mukkabaaz," he wrote.

"And last but not least, all my friends and fans who have been pouring their love on me... Let your love flow."

Music composer Amit Trivedi also won the trophy for Best Song for Halla from Manmarziyaan.

The gala was hosted by actress Neha Dhupia but it was superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned out as the surprise guest of the evening and entertained the attendees with his humour and wit.

In the videos from the extravaganza that have surfaced online, SRK is seen speaking about the craft of cinema.

Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rasika Dugal and Richa Chadha were also present.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.