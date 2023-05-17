In Cannes, Sara Ali Khan Met Supermodel Naomi Campbell. That's It. That's The Post

Naomi Campbell pictured with Sara. (courtesy: bollywood_room)

When in Cannes, do as Sara Ali Khan does. The actress made her red carpet debut on Tuesday, after which she attended a party and not just any party, a party where she got to meet supermodel Naomi Campbell. As expected, the picture is viral and has been curated by several fan pages. Naomi was her iconic self in a shimmery silver number with which she carried a matching clutch. Trust Naomi Campbell to pull off almost any look out there. Sara Ali Khan changed from an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga for a party-perfect look - a black gown with accents of gold. The picture is from a party. No Cannes without a party.

Check out the picture here:

For her big Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga. She posted pictures of her OOTD on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "You Cannes do it."

Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan and, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara was last seen in the thriller Gaslight.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the line-up, including Laxman Utekar's Zara Hat Ke, Zara Bach Ke with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.