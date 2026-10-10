Imran Khan To Romance Bhumi Pednekar in Comeback Film, Eyes December Release

Remember when Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi Mein Yun Hi Koi Apna Lagta Hai was everyone's heartbreak anthem? When Jai and Aditi made us believe that maybe, just maybe, the person you are looking for has been right in front of you all along? Well, all that Imran Khan nostalgia is coming back soon.

The actor, who became a favourite among millennials with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, is gearing up for a grand comeback to central roles in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, per Hindustan Times coverage.

The film is expected to release on OTT on December 18.

Imran confirmed the team is working to complete the film's post-production in time for its planned December release.,

We have been told they intend to release it on December 18, so we are rushing to finish post-production and deliver it on time. Since it's OTT, not theatrical, I don't think the date makes any difference. I'm just glad that we can finally share this film with everyone,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Imran described the film as “a grown-up romantic comedy… age-appropriate to where I am now."

Bhumi Pednekar joins Imran in his return

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum features Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. While details about the film's storyline and supporting cast remain limited, the pairing brings together two actors known for exploring different kinds of characters on screen.

Gurfateh Pirzada also appears in the film. Danish Aslam will direct Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. Danish and Imran worked together on the 2010 romantic comedy Break Ke Baad.

Imran's return has been a talking point ever since he began making appearances again. Earlier in 2026, he made a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a film backed by Aamir Khan and co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.

With post-production reportedly nearing completion, the upcoming OTT release could mark a new chapter in Imran's acting career. Fans who have missed his familiar screen presence could see a long-awaited reunion in December.