Ileana D'Cruz's 'Sleepwalking Snacker' Tweet Amuses The Internet. Seen Yet?

Ileana D'Cruz shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Ileana_official)

Actress Ileana D'Cruz sent her fans on social media into peals of laughter with her tweet saying she's a 'sleepwalker.' The Barfi! actress on Saturday tweeted that the only explanation to the 'mysterious bumps and bruises on her legs' can be that she's a sleepwalker. Ileana tweeted, "I'm almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk... Almost. Maybe. Probably... There's no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs." In a separate tweet, she wrote, "S**t. I think I make midnight snack trips to the fridge. I'm a sleepwalking snacker."

Ileana's fans added ROFL reactions in the comments thread. "As long as people around you don't wake up with bumps and bruises ... it should be fine," wrote one Twitter user while another added, "things we all do for snacks."

Here are Ileana D'Cruz's tweets:

I'm almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk.....

Almost.

Maybe.

Probably.

-

There's no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 14, 2019

Shit.



I think I make midnight snack trips to the fridge



I'm a sleepwalking snacker.



Oy vey. — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 14, 2019

Ileana D'Cruz recently found a spot on the list of trends after she unfollowed her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone on social media and deleted all pictures of him from her Instagram page. Ileana's social media activity fuelled reports of a possible break-up.

Ileana D'Cruz had earlier addressed Andrew Kneebone as 'hubby' in a post (which has also been deleted). In a Q&A session on Instagram last year, the 32-year-old actress was asked why she's dating "a foreigner man" when her response won over the Internet: "I fell in love with a person's heart. His skin colour or nationality doesn't matter to me," she said.

Ileana was last seen in Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony and before that in Bollywood film Raid. Her upcoming film is Anees Bazmee-directed Pagalpanti.

