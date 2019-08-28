Ileana D'Cruz's Smile Is Too Cute To Be Missed In This Throwback Pic

Ileana D'Cruz shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: ileana_officia)

If Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram post doesn't make you go "aww," we don't know what will. On Wednesday, Ileana struck gold in her photo archive and shared a super cute picture along with her mother and her sister. Ileana can be seen smiling with all her heart in the photograph and TBH, we can't stop gushing over the picture. Just like us, the Barfi! actress' Instafam also loved the picture. The grey scale picture received over 1 lakh likes (and counting) within a few hours and comments like "Cuteness overloaded" and "too cute" echoed in the comments section.

Ileana's throwback picture was a birthday wish for her mother. She captioned it: "My strength, my rock, my weakness, you mean so much to me Mama... No words could ever be enough. Thank you for everything you have done for me and everything you continue to do. Happy Birthday to the original Superwoman. I love you mama."

Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's throwback picture here:

Ileana D'Cruz frequently shares throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts shared by Ileana here:

Ileana D'Cruz recently featured in headlines after reports of her and her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone unfollowing each other on Instagram surfaced. The actress even deleted her pictures with Andrew Kneebone from her Instagram profile.

In terms of work, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending among others.

