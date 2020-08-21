Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ileana_official )

Highlights Ileana D'Cruz shared the photo on her Instagram story

"Day 48," she wrote while updating her fans about her workout routine

Ileana's next film is 'The Big Bull'

Ileana D Cruz's latest workout selfie is burning up Instagram and how. The actress, who every now and then shares glimpses of her workout routine, posted one more picture on Friday and within minutes, her selfie stole the spotlight on the Internet. Ileana, 33, shared the photo on her Instagram story. In the selfie, the actress can be seen sporting a black workout top, which she paired with track pants and a pair of sports shoes. Sharing the photo, Ileana, who is a fitness enthusiast, captioned her post like this: "Day 48...Burn baby burn." Here's the photo we are talking about:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Ileana D Cruz often occupies a spot on the list of trends, courtesy her workout pictures. Last month, she shared this photo and wrote: "Take care of yourself. Take care of what you choose to put into your system. The body you have is uniquely beautiful so nourish it - physically as well as mentally. Lastly, dress up, show up, not for anyone else. Just do it for you. It's so worth it. Trust me."

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The actress is best-known for her performances in films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending among others. Ileana's next film is The Big Bull, in which she will share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it will be produced by Ajay Devgn.